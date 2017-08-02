Isla, three, crowned best actress at Scots comedy awards

The youngster stars alongside her father Mark in the web series News at 3.

Isla Nelson: Basking in glory of victory. SWNS/Mark Nelson.

A three-year-old girl has won best actress at this year's Scottish Comedy Awards.

Glasgow youngster Isla Nelson won for her role in the News at 3 web series alongside her father, comedian Mark Nelson.

The series also won the best online comedy series at last night's awards ceremony at the Le Monde Hotel in Edinburgh.

Mr Nelson told STV news: "We are both absolutely delighted with winning our awards. I only ever made these to make people laugh so I am so pleased that they are.

"Isla is currently basking in the glory whilst her poor dad has a solo show to do at The Fringe every night. Thanks to everyone for your support."

Scottish Comedy Awards organiser Alan Anderson said: "Isla has warmed the hearts of more than 100million people online with her loveable cheek.

"Most parents will recognise the back chat, the cleverness and taking of all things literally that toddlers subject us to at every breakfast or dinner table."

Glasgow based sitcom Still Game was also a winner, taking home the award for best TV show, while Frankie Boyle was given the best TV comedian award.

Mr Nelson's Fringe show at the Gilded Balloon will run throughout August.