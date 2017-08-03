More than a third of Scots binge-watch TV every week

Majority now use on demand services to view shows such as Game of Thrones.

My watch begins: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. Game of Thrones

More than a third of Scots are binge-watching episodes of television programmes every week, a new report has suggested.

Ofcom research indicates that 74% of adults north of the border have used catch-up and on-demand services to view back-to-back episodes of shows such as Game Of Thrones or Breaking Bad in one sitting.

It found that 38% of people are doing so at least once a week, while 57% do it at least once a month.

And a third of viewers admitted the temptation to watch another episode has cost them sleep and left them tired the next day.

The findings were contained in the broadcast regulator's annual Communications Market Report for Scotland, and were drawn from a survey conducted in April and May of 2356 adults across the UK, including 202 in Scotland.

Although watching television on-demand has increased in popularity, the report indicates that many Scots still see live broadcast TV as central to their viewing habits.

Just over half said that if they wanted to watch TV, they would first look at what was airing on live broadcast TV.

Last year, the Wimbledon men's singles final won by Andy Murray was the most-watched programme at the time of broadcast among adults in Scotland.

The Uefa European championships featured in five of the top ten most-watched programmes at the time of broadcast.

Still Game, Only an Excuse?, Hogmanay Live and the England versus Scotland World cup qualifier completed the top ten programmes watched live.

Glenn Preston, Ofcom's Scotland director, said: "Technology has revolutionised the way we watch TV.

"Gone are the days of waiting a week for the next episode. Now people find it hard to resist watching multiple episodes around the house or on the move.

"But it's important to recognise that live television still has a special draw, and has the power to bring the whole family together in a common experience."