Harry Potter actor Robert Hardy dies at the age of 91

The film and TV star also played Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small.

Robert Hardy played Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter film series. PA

British actor Robert Hardy, best known for his lead role in All Creatures Great and Small and as the Minister of Magic in the Harry Potter films, has died.

His family paid tribute to his "giant career" on stage and screen as they announced his death at 91 with a short statement.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Hardy CBE today announced his death, following a tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years," the statement said.

Hardy played Siegfried Farnon in the celebrated TV veterinary series All Creatures Great and Small.

He played the role of Cornelius Fudge in the hit Potter film series.