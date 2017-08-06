Jeremy Clarkson in Spanish hospital with pneumonia

The former Top Gear host is being treated after falling ill during a family holiday.

Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital while on a family holiday. PA

Jeremy Clarkson is in hospital in Spain being treated for pneumonia.

The Grand Tour host, 57, was admitted to hospital in Majorca on Friday, during a family holiday.

He posted a photograph on Instagram of tubes in his arm and his hospital identity tags around his wrist, writing: "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."

A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said: "Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain and is being treated for pneumonia."

Clarkson was on a break with his family after shooting the Amazon Prime show with co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, when he fell ill.

He had planned to return to work after his holiday.

In a message on Twitter, the ex-Top Gear host told friend Jemima Goldsmith that he was "in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital".