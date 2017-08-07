Netflix takes over Scottish comic book writer's company

Millarworld is the first acquisition of its kind by the online streaming giant.

Mark Millar: Described as a modern day Stan Lee. PA

A comic book company created by a Scottish artist has been bought by Netflix.

Millarwold, which is responsible for hits such as Wanted, Kingsmen and Kick-Ass, was created by Mark Millar in 2004.

It is the first company acquisition by the streaming giant.

In a statement, calling it the "biggest news ever", Mr Millar, of Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, said: "To say this is the best thing that ever happened in our professional lives would be an understatement."

After month-long talks with the American company, Mr Millar and his wife Lucy said Netflix "felt like home".

"Netflix is the future and we couldn't be more thrilled to sell the business to them and buckle up for all the amazing movies and television shows we plan to do together," he said.

"Comics have been my passion my entire life. I started working with them as a teenager and I've never been more excited about where we're going next as Millarworld joins the Netflix team.

"These guys are going to take Millarworld to the next level and I feel like Richard Dreyfuss, wide-eyed and walking around the mothership at the end of Close Encounters when I see their global plans and it's crazy-exciting to be a part of it."

Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said: "As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel's The Avengers to Millarworld's Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee.

"We can't wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling."

Mr Millar developed the comic books and story arcs that inspired the first Avengers movie, Captain America: Civil War, and Logan (Wolverine).

Since Millarworld was started, the company and its co-creators have given birth to eighteen published character worlds, of which three, Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman, have gave way to blockbuster films.