  • STV
  • MySTV

Singer Taylor Swift faces her alleged groper in court

ITV

Swift told jurors that David Mueller lifted her skirt and grabbed her bottom.

Taylor Swift says that David Mueller deliberately grabbed her under her skirt.
Taylor Swift says that David Mueller deliberately grabbed her under her skirt. AP

Taylor Swift faced her alleged assaulter in court as she told jurors that he deliberately groped her bottom during a fan meet-and-greet session.

The pop star says former radio DJ David Mueller put his hand under her skirt to grab her at a pre-concert event in 2013.

"He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him," she told a federal court trial today.

She is asking for a symbolic one-dollar judgement in the court case.

Mueller had sued Swift and her team for up to $3 million (£2.3 million) in damages over what he says are lies that cost him his job.

Swift then counter-sued, alleging sexual assault.

A court sketch shows Mueller testifying as Swift looks on.
A court sketch shows Mueller testifying as Swift looks on. AP

Swift told a court that a security guard had witnessed Mueller "lift my skirt" and the grope her.

However, the exact position of his hand would not have been captured by cameras because they were stood directly in front of wall, she said.

The singer said she had moved as far as possible away from Mueller after the alleged sexual assault.

She added she had not confronted the DJ or cancelled the event as she did not want to upset other fans who were there.

Fans have been queuing to watch Taylor Swift give evidence in the case.
Fans have been queuing to watch Taylor Swift give evidence in the case. AP

The court has been shown a photograph of the moment when Swift said she was grabbed which her lawyer says is "damning" proof of her claims.

It shows Mueller's arm disappearing behind the singer, with his hand apparently either on or just behind her bottom.

The DJ has admitted that the picture is "weird and awkward" but testified "My hand was at rib-cage level and apparently it went down."

The case is being tried in federal court under a law allowing the proceeding when the parties live in separate states and the dispute involves a damages claim higher than 75,000 dollars (£58,000).

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.