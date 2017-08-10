Singer Taylor Swift faces her alleged groper in court

Swift told jurors that David Mueller lifted her skirt and grabbed her bottom.

Taylor Swift says that David Mueller deliberately grabbed her under her skirt. AP

Taylor Swift faced her alleged assaulter in court as she told jurors that he deliberately groped her bottom during a fan meet-and-greet session.

The pop star says former radio DJ David Mueller put his hand under her skirt to grab her at a pre-concert event in 2013.

"He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him," she told a federal court trial today.

She is asking for a symbolic one-dollar judgement in the court case.

Mueller had sued Swift and her team for up to $3 million (£2.3 million) in damages over what he says are lies that cost him his job.

Swift then counter-sued, alleging sexual assault.

A court sketch shows Mueller testifying as Swift looks on. AP

Swift told a court that a security guard had witnessed Mueller "lift my skirt" and the grope her.

However, the exact position of his hand would not have been captured by cameras because they were stood directly in front of wall, she said.

The singer said she had moved as far as possible away from Mueller after the alleged sexual assault.

She added she had not confronted the DJ or cancelled the event as she did not want to upset other fans who were there.

Fans have been queuing to watch Taylor Swift give evidence in the case. AP

The court has been shown a photograph of the moment when Swift said she was grabbed which her lawyer says is "damning" proof of her claims.

It shows Mueller's arm disappearing behind the singer, with his hand apparently either on or just behind her bottom.

The DJ has admitted that the picture is "weird and awkward" but testified "My hand was at rib-cage level and apparently it went down."

The case is being tried in federal court under a law allowing the proceeding when the parties live in separate states and the dispute involves a damages claim higher than 75,000 dollars (£58,000).