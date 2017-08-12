Taylor Swift: DJ 'groping' lawsuit against singer dismissed

Denver Radio host tried to sue Swift for millions of dollars after she accused him of 'groping' her.

Taylor Swift reportedly cried tears of relief at the decision Javier Rojas/Pi/Zuma

A Denver Radio host who tried to sue Taylor Swift for millions of dollars after she accused him of 'groping' her has had his lawsuit against the star dismissed.

DJ David Mueller had been suing Swift on the basis her claims he had sexually assaulted her had cost him his "dream job" but a judge ruled the singer could not be held liable as Mueller failed to prove she personally set out to have him fired.

An identical claim made against Swift's team - namely her mother and her radio liaison - remains and will go to the jury for a verdict.

However the ruling by U.S. District Judge William Martinez left Swift's counter-suit against Mueller, which alleges sexual assault, in tact.

taylor Swift gave her evidence against the DJ on Thursday Jeff Kandyba via AP

During the trial Swift told jurors that Mueller deliberately groped her bottom during a fan meet-and-greet session.

Specifically the pop star said the former radio put his hand under her skirt to grab her at a pre-concert event in 2013.

Speaking in court on Thursday she said: "He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him.

"It was a definite grab. A very long grab."

Swift said she was counter-suing Mueller for a symbolic dollar and the chance to stand up for other women after he launched a lawsuit seeking up to three million dollars' compensation (£2.3m) from her.