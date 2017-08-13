  • STV
  • MySTV

Ant McPartlin reveals battles that nearly 'killed' him

ITV

A battle with depression, alcohol and drug abuse nearly "killed" the TV star.

Ant McPartlin completed a stint in rehab this summer.
Ant McPartlin completed a stint in rehab this summer. PA

A battle with depression, alcohol and drug abuse nearly "killed" Ant McPartlin, the TV star has revealed.

Ant, one half of famous duo Ant and Dec, was forced into rehab in June following a two-year addition to super-strength painkillers he had used to combat knee surgery.

The 41-year-old has now revealed the mixing of pills and drink nearly "killed" him according to his doctor.

Ant disclosed the details of his ordeal during an interview with The Sun on Sunday - the first such sit-down since leaving rehab.

He also admitted that at one stage he was hiding pills in order to avoid detection before wife Lisa and TV co-star Declan Donnelly convinced him to follow the road to recovery.

Declan Donnelly (r) convinced Ant (l) to enter rehab.
Declan Donnelly (r) convinced Ant (l) to enter rehab. PA

"I was at the point where anything - prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs - I would take," Ant told the newspaper.

"And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, 'You could have killed yourself.'"

The entertainer explained that his wife was forced to call an ambulance after he binged on tramadol, morphine and alcohol while recovering from a second knee operation.

He said: "I said, 'You're going to have to call me an ambulance. I'm in a bad way'.

"I was insane. It sends you crazy. It was to the point of hearing things, seeing things in the garden and still the pain was getting worse."

"I was depressed through the whole thing because I was in pain and immobile."

Ant with his wife Lisa at Royal Ascot last year.
Ant with his wife Lisa at Royal Ascot last year. PA

Following two months of rehab, the Britain's Got Talent presenter is clean of all drugs other than paracetamol for the first time since 2014.

The issue came to a head earlier this year during Britain's Got Talent when he delayed a second knee operation to continue working on the ITV show.

After undergoing surgery following the show's final, McPartlin said he was "just done", adding: "it was horrendous".

He added: "Dec came around and he kind of knew it was at the point where I needed help.

"Once I admitted I was in a bad way, they then helped get a team together because obviously I wasn't in a fit state to do it myself.

"We had an hour's conversation then I packed my bag and I went.

"I'm lucky because I have the means to do that. But there are a lot of people who don't. So I'm very grateful."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.