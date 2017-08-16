Daniel Craig confirms he will return as James Bond

The actor said he will reprise his role for the 25th film to "go out on a high note".

Craig has said he will play 007 for a fifth but final time. DPA/PA

Daniel Craig has confirmed he will return as the next James Bond in the 25th 007 film.

But the actor said his reprisal of the role is likely to be his last as he hopes to "go out on a high note".

The 49-year-old made the announcement on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

He was met with rapturous applause as he replied "yes" when the US presenter asked if he will play the next Bond.

He said he believes the film, which is due out in 2019, will be his final time as the agent.

"I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait," Craig said.

The actor leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he revealed the news. PBG/EMPICS Entertainment

Craig added he "couldn't be happier" over the announcement and addressed the time he told an interviewer he would rather "rather slash my wrists" than play the agent again.

"There's no point in making excuses about it but it was two days after I finished shooting the last movie," he said.

"I went into an interview and someone said, 'Would you do another one?'

"Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."

Within the last few days he has been saying no deal had yet been struck over the next 007 instalment but he told Colbert he had known for a "couple of months".

Craig has so far appeared in four Bond films - Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.