Noel Gallagher to play Manchester Arena reopening gig

The concert will take place four months after terror attack that killed 22 people.

Noel Gallagher is set to perform as Manchester Arena reopens for the first time since 22 people were killed in a terror attack at the venue.

The former Oasis star will feature in a We Are Manchester concert when the arena opens its doors again on September 9 - just under four months since the May 22 bombing.

Rick Astley, The Courteeners and Blossoms are also set to appear at the gig, the proceeds from which will go to the Manchester Memorial Fund.

The collection has been set up to establish a permanent memorial to the victims.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people when he detonated a device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert.

Tickets for the tribute gig, which cost £25 and £30, will go on sale on Thursday.

Also among the performers will be poet Tony Walsh, known as Longfella, and a DJ set from Clint Boon.

James Allen, general manager of the arena, said: "May's events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us - or Mancunian music fans - from coming together to enjoy live music.

"Manchester Arena has celebrated over 20 years hosting some of the greatest musical talent of all time, and the significant economic and cultural impact that this has on the city means that this legacy must continue."

The Manchester atrocity was one of the worst acts of terrorism to strike the UK mainland in all time. Many of its victims were teenagers."

Councillor Sue Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said: "Those who perpetrate terrorist attacks want to divide us and stifle our freedoms.

"No one will ever forget the terrible events of 22 May but Manchester has reacted with love, solidarity and a determination to continue doing the things which make this such a vibrant city.

"We welcome the re-opening of the arena, a major venue which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit.