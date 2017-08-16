  • STV
  • MySTV

Noel Gallagher to play Manchester Arena reopening gig

ITV

The concert will take place four months after terror attack that killed 22 people.

Noel Gallagher will perform at the We Are Manchester gig.
Noel Gallagher will perform at the We Are Manchester gig. PA

Noel Gallagher is set to perform as Manchester Arena reopens for the first time since 22 people were killed in a terror attack at the venue.

The former Oasis star will feature in a We Are Manchester concert when the arena opens its doors again on September 9 - just under four months since the May 22 bombing.

Rick Astley, The Courteeners and Blossoms are also set to appear at the gig, the proceeds from which will go to the Manchester Memorial Fund.

The collection has been set up to establish a permanent memorial to the victims.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people when he detonated a device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert.

Tickets for the tribute gig, which cost £25 and £30, will go on sale on Thursday.

Twenty-two people were killed in the Manchester bombing.
Twenty-two people were killed in the Manchester bombing. PA

Also among the performers will be poet Tony Walsh, known as Longfella, and a DJ set from Clint Boon.

James Allen, general manager of the arena, said: "May's events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us - or Mancunian music fans - from coming together to enjoy live music.

"Manchester Arena has celebrated over 20 years hosting some of the greatest musical talent of all time, and the significant economic and cultural impact that this has on the city means that this legacy must continue."

The Manchester atrocity was one of the worst acts of terrorism to strike the UK mainland in all time. Many of its victims were teenagers."

Councillor Sue Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said: "Those who perpetrate terrorist attacks want to divide us and stifle our freedoms.

"No one will ever forget the terrible events of 22 May but Manchester has reacted with love, solidarity and a determination to continue doing the things which make this such a vibrant city.

"We welcome the re-opening of the arena, a major venue which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.