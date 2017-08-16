Bearded extras sought for Mary Queen of Scots biopic

It is the second Hollywood blockbuster to seek hairy Scotsmen in recent weeks.

Stars: Saoirse Ronan, left, and Margot Robbie, right, in Mary Queen of Scots film. PA

Bearded men in Scotland are being offered the chance to feature in a Hollywood blockbuster starring Margot Robbie.

The Mary Queen of Scots biopic will be shot in Edinburgh next month.

It is the second feature film to seek bearded men in Scotland in recent weeks.

The film will also star Lovely Bones actress Saoirse Ronan and is written by House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon.

In July, casting sessions for the new Robert the Bruce movie led to hundreds of bearded men turning up in Glasgow to audition.

Casting agent Megan Wheatley said: "Some of the filming for Mary Queen of Scots is taking place around the Edinburgh area in September and we would love to involve local people as the film is about their history.

"Ideally, we are after men, with long hair and beards a bonus."

