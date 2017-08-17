Belle and Sebastian leave drummer in Walmart on US tour

Richard Colburn was stranded 500 miles away from band wearing just his pyjamas.

Abandoned: Drummer Richard Colburn was left behind. PA

The drummer for Scottish band Belle and Sebastian found himself stranded at a Walmart in his pyjamas with nothing but a credit card.

The band, who are on tour in America, made a pit stop at the supermarket in North Dakota before travelling on to St Paul, Minnesota, but left Richard Colburn in the supermarket.

Speaking to an American radio station, frontman Stuart Murdoch told the host they had become a bit "blase" with their count system for the tour bus.

It was not until they arrived at their next show that they realised they had left Colburn 500 miles away.

Murdoch told radio station Current: "I was coming out of the Walmart and [Colburn] was coming into the Walmart. He was waving very happily, in a good mood. And that was the last time that we saw him.

"He had his credit card but he still sat in Walmart for four hours. He was probably thinking somebody was going to notice but the trouble is everybody went to bed."

Colburn eventually gave up and headed to a hotel for the night while the band scrambled over twitter to arrange a lift for the drummer.

Fans were happy to lend a hand, with many offering to drive the drummer to the next show.

Murdoch confirmed on Twitter that Colburn was finally on his way to the show.

The band have now come up with a new system to ensure no one is left behind again.

