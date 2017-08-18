Michael Barrymore wins police payment over wrongful arrest

The entertainer, 65, brought the legal action over arrest which he says destroyed his career.

Entertainer Michael Barrymore is entitled to more than nominal damages against Essex Police over a wrongful arrest which he says destroyed his career, a High Court judge has ruled.

The entertainer brought the court case after he was detained in June 2007 on suspicion of the rape and murder of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock, who was found in the swimming pool at his Roydon home six years before.

Essex Police has admitted the arrest was unlawful, as the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to suspect that Mr Barrymore was guilty.

Comedian and TV presenter Mr Barrymore brought a claim seeking damages in excess of £2.4 million.

That had been disputed by the force, which argued he was entitled to only nominal damages.