Game of Thrones star to perform at Edinburgh festival

Charles Dance will narrate Lincoln Portrait, Aaron Copland's homage to Abraham Lincoln.

Charles Dance: Actor plays Tywin Lannister in the hit HBO show.

Game of Thrones star Charles Dance will perform Aaron Copland's Lincoln Portrait at the Edinburgh International Festival.

The actor, who played Tywin Lannister in the hit HBO show, will narrate the composer's musical homage to former US President Abraham Lincoln.

The music will be provided by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, which gave the world premiere of the work in 1942.

Written for narrator and orchestra, the work sets the speeches and writings of Lincoln to orchestral music.

In performing the work, Dance joins a line-up of narrators including former US President Barack Obama and actors Paul Newman and Gregory Peck.

The concert at the Usher Hall on August 25 marks the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's debut performance at the Edinburgh International Festival.

It is in a programme including Bernstein's Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront and Brahms's Symphony No 1 in C minor.

Dance will also join the orchestra at the BBC Proms on August 27 for a second performance.

