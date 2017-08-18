Footballer Wayne Rooney and wife expecting fourth child

Coleen and Wayne already have three sons aged between eight and one.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney are expecting their fourth child. PA

Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen are expecting their fourth child, the couple have announced.

The Everton striker's partner shared the news with her 1.25 million Twitter followers that baby number four was "on its way" on Friday.

She wrote: "So Happy!!! ..... Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!!

"Had scan & all checks are fine... Baby number 4 is on its way."

Coleen and Wayne, both 31, have been together for 15 years - eight of which have been as husband and wife.

They already have three sons: Kai, eight, Klay, four, and Kit, who is one.

In a recent interview, Coleen revealed her dream of having a girl.

She told New magazine: "I can imagine having a girl. I've got a massive family, so I'm around girls as well as having boys myself.

"I'm not desperate but a girl would be nice as part of the family."