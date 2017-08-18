  • STV
  • MySTV

TV presenter Sir Bruce Forsyth dies at the age of 89

ITV

A family statement reveals the star 'passed away peacefully at his home'.

Bruce Forsyth has died at the age of 89, his family has said
Bruce Forsyth has died at the age of 89, his family has said Credit: PA

TV veteran Sir Bruce Forsyth has died at the age of 89, his family have announced.

In a statement the family said: "It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children."

The family says there will be no further comment at this time, and have asked for privacy.

'Nice to see you, to see you....Nice!'

Sir Bruce Forsyth in 1965
Sir Bruce Forsyth in 1965 PA

For more than seven decades, Sir Bruce Forsyth delighted audiences with his infectious brand of comedy, witty repartee, nifty footwork and memorable catchphrases.

Born on 22 February 1928, his television debut was on the talent show Come And Be Televised in 1939.

The programme's presenter Jasmine Bligh asked the 11-year-old Sir Bruce about his dancing and who he aspired to be like. He said he wanted to be "a famous dancer like Fred Astaire" so he could buy his mother a fur coat, and then performed a song and dance routine.

From there he steadily built up his career before getting a break hosting variety show Sunday Night at the London Palladium in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The star's next major success was the BBC's Generation Game, which attracted large audiences on Saturday evenings. It was hosted by Sir Bruce from 1971 to 1977 and again when it was revived between 1990 and 1994.

He later defected to rival broadcaster ITV and went on to host hit shows Play Your Cards Right and The Price is Right, which he fronted until 2001.

Sir Bruce Forsyth was knighted in 2011
Sir Bruce Forsyth was knighted in 2011 PA

Sir Bruce has six children, including three daughters from the marriage to his first wife, Penny Calvert, who he split from in 1973.

The same year, he married Anthea Redfern, his hostess on The Generation Game. The couple went on to have two daughters before their six-year marriage ended.

In 1980, Sir Bruce was a guest judge for the Miss World competition, where he met his future wife, the 1975 Miss World Wilnelia Merced. The couple married in 1983, and have one son together.

Sir Bruce married the 1975 Miss World Wilnelia Merced in 1983
Sir Bruce married the 1975 Miss World Wilnelia Merced in 1983 PA

In 2004, Sir Bruce returned to the BBC to pair up with Tess Daly and front Strictly Come Dancing, the show by which many modern audiences are most familiar with him.

Strictly was a celebrity version of "Come Dancing", which ran between 1949 and 1998, and went on to be a major hit, with millions of people tuning in every week.

Eventually, following a decade hosting the show, Sir Bruce announced he was quitting Strictly in 2014 at the age of 86.

Sir Bruce with fellow Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly
Sir Bruce with fellow Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly PA

Announcing his decision to leave, he said: "[Live television] takes its toll when you've been doing it for many years, it's a pressure thing.

"But I'm not retiring, that's the last thing in the world I want to do. This isn't Brucie walking into the sunset."

He also said he would continue to present one-off specials of the show, such as the Christmas and Children in Need editions.

The veteran entertainer was knighted by the Queen in October 2011 after a public campaign by many who considered the recognition for his services overdue.

Collecting his knighthood, Sir Bruce said: "I just love getting out there and performing and this is a reward that I never expected and hope I'm worthy of."

In 2013, the star entered the Guinness World Records for having the longest career as a male TV entertainer.

In recent years, the entertainer had been largely absent from the small screen, due to ill health.

Following a fall in October 2015 he underwent key hold surgery due to a swelling of the main blood vessel from his heart.

It forced him to pull out of hosting a Strictly Christmas Special and instead he recorded a moving video message for the show.

After the operation, due to the fact that it took longer to heal than hoped, Sir Bruce was unable to attend the funeral of his close friend Ronnie Corbett.

At the time of Corbett's death he said: "We have all lost one of the greatest comedians and entertainers this country has known."

Sadly, many fans of Sir Bruce, may now be saying the same or similar things about him.

'A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last eighteen months. 

With a twinkle in his eye, he responded "I've been very, very busy... being ill!" Unfortunately, not long after this, his health deteriorated and he contracted bronchial pneumonia.

The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel.'

The Forsyth Family

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.