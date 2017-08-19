Judge rejects bid to end Roman Polanski sex assault case 

Woman who was 13 when the film director is said to have raped her made court plea.

Roman Polanski still faces sentencing if he ever returns to the USA. PA

The woman sexually assaulted as a child by Roman Polanski said she has suffered "tears and disappointment" after a judge dismissed her plea to end the 40-year-old case against the director.

Samantha Geimer, who was 13 when Polanski is said to have drugged and raped her, wanted to end the attempt to bring the Oscar-winner back to the States for sentencing.

But Los Angeles Superior Court's Judge Scott Gordon dismissed the motion on Friday, Polanski's 84th birthday. He said the fugitive director must return, and the case could not be rejected "merely because it would be in the victim's best interest".

In a Facebook post, Ms Geimer said she did not "blame Roman for the hell that the Court and the media put my family through". She said she had no desire to see him return to the US for sentencing, claiming the motion the legal battle to bring him back made him "fodder for public spectacle".

Samantha Geimer said she had no desire to see Polanski return to the US for sentencing AP

After the ruling, Ms Geimer, 54, wrote on Facebook: "I have braced for this, but still it's a heavy blow on my hopes, I will push on despite my tears and disappointment."

Judge Gordon found the adding that her testimony was "dramatic evidence" of the persisting damaged Polanski caused.

"As eloquently described by Ms Geimer, his conduct continues to harm her and compounds the trauma of the sexual assault committed against her that gave rise to this case," he said.

Prosecutors dropped charges of rape and sodomy against Polanski, who is currently living in Paris.

The judge's decision comes days after a third woman, named only as Robin, came forward to accuse him of assaulting her as a minor.