Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dies aged 91

Comedian and film star has died in his Las Vegas home at the age of 91.

Jerry Lewis has died aged 91. PA

Comedian and film star Jerry Lewis has died in his Las Vegas home at the age of 91.

Lewis died on Sunday morning of natural causes, aged 91, in Las Vegas, with his family by his side, publicist Candi Cazau said.

Dean Martin and Lewis enjoyed a successful partnership in the 1950s, entertaining people in nightclubs, on television and by starring in films.

Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis starred together in a number of films. PA

Lewis will be remembered for his roles in The Bellboy and The Nutty Professor.

At the peak of his stardom, Lewis was the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

Lewis retired from making movies in 1995, but returned as star of the 2016 drama Max Rose.

Quentin Tarantino, left, with Jerry Lewis, right. PA

Whoopi Goldberg and Joan Collins tweeted their sympathies following the confirmation of Lewis' passing.