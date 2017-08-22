  • STV
  • MySTV

Funniest joke of Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2017 revealed

STV

Ken Cheng's gag about the new pound coin won from a shortlist of lines picked by critics.

Joke: Ken Cheng took 33% of the vote.
Joke: Ken Cheng took 33% of the vote.

A joke about the new pound coin has been named the funniest of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Ken Cheng won the tenth annual award for Dave's Funniest Joke Of The Fringe.

The joke, from his show Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian, won 33% of a public vote on a shortlist of gags picked by comedy critics.

He was rewarded for the line: "I'm not a fan of the new pound coin but then again I hate all change."

Previous winners of the award include Tim Vine, Stewart Francis and Zoe Lyons.

Cheng studied maths at Cambridge for a year before dropping out to play online poker professionally.

His big break in showbiz came when he reached the final of the 2015 BBC Radio New Comedy Award.

On winning the Dave prize, Cheng said: "I am very proud to have won. As a tribute, I will name my firstborn son after this award and call him 'Joke of the Fringe'."

Frankie Boyle came second in the poll for his line: "Trump's nothing like Hitler. There's no way he could write a book."

The award, which was voted on by 2000 people, lists jokes anonymously to avoid any bias towards well-known comedians.

Steve North, general manager of Dave, said: "From Trump and veganism to the new pound coin, this year's news agenda has certainly also provided some great inspiration for comedians to get grips with.

"It's fantastic to see that, even after ten years of the Joke of the Fringe award, there is no shortage of brilliant one-liners delivered at the festival to get us all laughing."

Top 15 funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe 2017

  1. "I'm not a fan of the new pound coin but then again I hate all change." Ken Cheng - 33%
  2. "Trump's nothing like Hitler. There's no way he could write a book." Frankie Boyle - 30%
  3. "I've given up asking rhetorical questions. What's the point?" Alexei Sayle - 29%
  4. "I'm looking for the girl next door type. I'm just gonna keep moving house till I find her." Lew Fitz - 28%
  5. "I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the 'brella'. But he hesitated." Andy Field - 27%
  6. "Combine Harvesters. And you'll have a really big restaurant." Mark Simmons - 27%
  7. "I'm rubbish with names. It's not my fault, it's a condition. There's a name for it..." Jimeoin - 26%
  8. "I have two boys, five and six. We're no good at naming things in our house." Ed Byrne - 24%
  9. "I wasn't particularly close to my dad before he died... which was lucky, because he trod on a land mine." Olaf Falafel - 24% 
  10. "Whenever someone says 'I don't believe in coincidences' I say 'Oh my God, me neither!'" Alasdair Beckett-King - 23% 
  11. "A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men's singles event." Angela Barnes - 20%
  12. "As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting. But apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer." Adele Cliff - 20%
  13. "For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don't want to do it." Phil Wang - 20%
  14. "I wonder how many chameleons snuck on to the Ark." Adam Hess - 18%
  15. "I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act." Tim Vine - 18%

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.