  • STV
  • MySTV

The Great British Bake Off 2017 contestants announced

Emma O'Neill

The baking competition returns to screens tonight on its new home on Channel 4.

Bake Off: Only Paul Hollywood is returning from the original line-up.
Bake Off: Only Paul Hollywood is returning from the original line-up. Channel 4

The revamped Great British Bake Off returns tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.

Prue Leith will be joining Paul Hollywood as judges, while Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will serve as hosts, following the departure of Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Tom, Kate and Steven
Tom, Kate and Steven PA

Tom (29), Edinburgh 

Tom is an architect in Edinburgh who was taught to bake by his mother, June, a home economics teacher. 

He enjoys fresh water swimming and horse riding in his spare time.

Kate (29), Merseyside

Kate has only been baking for two years, the rest of her time taken up with work as a health and safety inspector, and her hobby as a blacksmith.

Steven (34), Heartfordshire

Steven has a background in marketing and has been baking for 25 years. He credits his mum as instilling the cooking passion in him.

Sophie, James and Stacey
Sophie, James and Stacey PA

Sophie (33), Surrey

After graduating with a masters in Psychology, Sophie joined the British Army. A one-off attempt at baking a friend's birthday cake lead to a passion for cooking. 

James (46), Essex

James works as a banker, living in Essex with his wife, two sons and three chickens. His dad taught him to bake over 40-year-ago. 

Stacey (42), Hertfordshire

Former school teacher and mum of three Stacey credits her gran for her love of cooking. Stacey likes to incorporate her Jewish heritage into baking. 

Peter, Flo and Chris
Peter, Flo and Chris PA

Peter (52), Essex

IT programme manager Peter has been baking for eight years. Born in South London, Peter spent most of his childhood in Nigeria with his parents, moving back to the UK when he was 24.

Flo (71), Merseyside

Flo is Bake Off's oldest ever baker. The retired factory worker took up cooking just two years ago after her husband passed away. 

Chris (50), Bristol

Chris works as a software developer, who is obsessed with the science behind baking. He likes to develop healthy but unusual taste combinations. 

Julia, Liam and Yan
Julia, Liam and Yan PA

Julia (21), West Sussex

Originally from Kemerovo, Siberia, Julia lives with her husband Matt in West Sussex and taught herself to bake from a young age.

Liam (19), North London

Student Liam has earned the nickname cake boy among his university friends, and regularly bakes with his younger nephews.

Yan (46), North London

Yan works as a laboratory research scientist during the day. Ten years ago, while working for the NHS, Yan took up baking to fill her time. 

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.