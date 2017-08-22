Hollywood gender pay gap revealed in top earners list

The world's highest-paid actress earned less in the past 12 months than the 14 top-paid actors.

Mark Wahlberg earned $68m to Emma Stone's $26m. AP

According to annual figures released by Forbes, La La Land star Emma Stone earned $26 million (£20.2m) in the past year, pipping Jennifer Aniston at the top of the list.

However, figures published on Tuesday showed 14 male stars in the film industry earned more than 28-year-old Oscar-winner Stone, with just three women in the top 20.

Mark Wahlberg, 46, was named Hollywood's highest-paid actor, collecting $68m (£53m) over the same period.

Previous number one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was pushed into second on the male list, earning $65m (£50.6m), with Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel third on $54.5m (£42.5m).

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was knocked off number one - but still earned $65m. AP

Wahlberg reached the top spot despite the commercial disappointment of the recent "Transformers: The Last Knight" film, while he will also star in forthcoming film Daddy's Home 2.

Adam Sandler was in fourth thanks to a deal with Netflix allowing him to produce his own movies for the platform, and Jackie Chan is the highest-paid actor outside the US, according to the list. Three other international faces make the male top 10: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hanks, Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Gosling complete the list of those who earn more than Stone and any other female, according to Forbes.

Jennifer Lawrence was the third highest paid female star with $24m (£19m), followed by Melissa McCarthy and Mila Kunis.

The list of female stars' earnings was published last week.

Jennifer Aniston was second on the female list. AP

