Attenborough and Brand to appear at Edinburgh TV festival

Channel 4 News anchor Jon Snow will deliver the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture.

Stars: David Attenborough and Russell Brand. PA

TV stars including Sir David Attenborough and Russell Brand will discuss the state of the industry as the Edinburgh International Television Festival gets under way.

Channel 4 News anchor Jon Snow will deliver the prestigious James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture, a keynote address regarded as the centrepiece of the three day event.

Previous speakers including Rupert Murdoch, Kevin Spacey and Armando Iannucci. Last year, it was delivered by Vice founder and chief executive Shane Smith.

Brand will address the festival when he takes part in the alternative MacTaggart talk.

The comedian and actor will discuss his body of work, his commitment to comedy and how he has been affected by fatherhood when he is interviewed on stage by the co-host of his Radio X show, Matt Morgan.

Sir David Attenborough will also appear as he celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Natural History Unit (NHU).

The BBC department produced hit documentaries Planet Earth II and Blue Planet - both narrated by Sir David - as well as long-running documentary series Natural World and Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch.

The nature expert, 91, will join the department's head Julian Hector to discuss some of the most ground-breaking moments throughout the unit's 60 years, as well as the positive impact it has had on our understanding of the environment.

Other speakers due to appear at the festival include Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and star Vicky McClure, and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand.

The three-day event will also include discussions about fake news, podcasting and Snapchat.

The Edinburgh International Television Festival runs from August 23 to 25.

