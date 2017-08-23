Naomi Campbell attacks lack of diversity at British Vogue

The model hit out shares photo of magazine's staff with lack of non-white employees.

New Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and supermodel Naomi Campbell. PA

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has hit out at the lack of diversity at British Vogue by sharing a picture of the editorial staff which does not include any non-white employees.

In an Instagram post 47-year-old - who has joined the fashion magazine as a contributing editor - said she hopes to see an "inclusive and diverse" staff now Edward Enninful has taken over from Alexandra Shulman as editor-in-chief.

The image, printed in the last edition of Vogue produced under Shulman, shows the editorial staff and Campbell has captioned it saying: "This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman."Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor."

A barrage of criticism against the magazine met Campbell's request for her followers' thoughts.

tszuji.b wrote: "Thank you for saying something! As a writer not yet out of university with high ambitions to work there I was really disheartened to see such a lack of diversity. Hopefully under the first black editor there will be at least some change. Then my dream of writing for such magazines won't seem so stupid."

While nattynats posted: "Well highlighted!! #BLM"

the_phoenix30 added: "100% he should be flying the flag for inclusion and the importance of gathering multiple and alternative perspectives of what is going out to their audience. This will send a very important message about the evolution of mainstream media ❤️"

The most recent census, held in 2011, shows that 14% of people in England and Wales identified as non-white, a figure which is rising.

As well as Campbell, Enninful has appointed Kate Moss and director Steve McQueen as contributing editors.