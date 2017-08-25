Olympians Laura and Jason Kenny welcome first child

Albert Louie Kenny arrived a week overdue and weighed in at 8lb 12oz.

Olympics' golden couple tied the knot last September. Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Four-time gold-winning Olympian Laura Kenny has given birth to her first child.

The 25-year-old, who is married to fellow Olympian Jason Kenny, announced the new arrival on her Instagram page.

She revealed they have called their bundle of joy Albert Louie Kenny and that he came into the world a week overdue weighing a healthy 8lb 12oz.

The happy couple also posted a family snap of them in a park with their two dogs.

Cyclist Laura is Britain's most successful female Olympian and won both the team pursuit and omnium at both the 2012 and 2016 Games.

She has also won seven World Championship, 10 European Championship and one Commonwealth Games title, bringing her total medal count to 29.

She married track cyclist Jason Kenny in September last year.

They later announced they were expecting their first child with this cute post of a picture of two adult bikes and a child bike on Instagram.