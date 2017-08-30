  • STV
Steamroller crushes Terry Pratchett's unpublished works

ITV

The author requested the unusual method of destruction before his death in 2015.

The hard drive will be included in an exhibit of Pratchett's works.
The hard drive will be included in an exhibit of Pratchett's works.

Unpublished works by the late author Sir Terry Pratchett have been squashed by a steamroller at the Great Dorset Steam Fair.

Pratchett, who died in March 2015 at the age of 66, had requested the unique method of destroying his work.

Sir Terry Pratchett's hundreds of novels include 41 'Discworld' stories
Sir Terry Pratchett's hundreds of novels include 41 'Discworld' stories

Rob Wilkins is managing Pratchett's estate and carried out the bizarre request.

Pratchett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2007 and it's though he did not want his unfinished tales to be released after his death.

Mr Wilkins shared another picture of the destroyed hard drive shortly after it had been destroyed.

Mr Wilkins even made a joke about the event, imagining how millions of Pratchett's fans would react to his work being destroyed.

Pratchett's wish to have his unfinished works destroyed in such an unusual fashion will not surprise fans of his work.

Many will also appreciate the irony of his work being crushed.

His most famous creation is a fictional universe called Discworld that is totally flat.

Pratchett has a huge fan base amongst fantasy readers.
Pratchett has a huge fan base amongst fantasy readers.

The crushed hard drive will now be handed to the Salisbury Museum to be included in an exhibit that explores Pratchett's works.

Mr Wilkins says the hard drive and other memorabilia will be a fitting tribute to the author.

Terry relished the opportunity to connect with his readers and we have no doubt that this opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves wholly in his life and work, and to be able view some of his treasured possessions, from his Knightly sword to his Blue Peter badge, would have both delighted and amused him.
Rob Wilkins

