Kanye West counter-sued over cancelled UK tour dates

Action by a UK firm over claims the company owes him £7.6m in insurance payouts.

Kanye West is being counter-sued by Lloyd's of London. PA

Kanye West is being counter-sued by a UK firm over claims the company owes him $10 million (£7.6 million) in insurance payouts.

The US rapper took out legal action against Lloyd's of London after he cancelled a series of UK tour dates last November.

West claimed Lloyd's was refusing to pay out following the 21 cancelled gigs - brought about by illness.

Very Good Touring, who represent West, said Lloyd's had implied it can refuse to pay out by claiming the musician's marijuana use had caused his medical condition.

In documents filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Lloyd's claimed there were "substantial irregularities" in West's medical history and said it did not owe him a penny.

West cancelled 21 UK tour dates last year. PA

Lloyd's also responded to the lawsuit by denying they implied West's "use of marijuana provides the sole basis to deny the claim".

They say they cannot discuss this further because of a non-disclosure agreement but point to clauses in West's insurance that state use of illegal drugs, prescription drugs not as prescribed and alcohol would invalidate the policy.

West cancelled the remaining 21 dates of his tour while undergoing treatment for a "serious, debilitating medical condition" at a Los Angeles psychiatric centre.

He had made controversial statements on stage about Jay-Z and Beyonce and pledged his support to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Lloyd's of London admits that both West's doctor and an independent medical examiner found he was medically unfit to resume the tour.

The firm is also seeking costs and "further relief" and has demanded a jury trial.