TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher admits drink-driving

The Scot was stopped en route to meet her children for a day out at Windsor Castle.

Kirsty Gallacher: She was seen driving erratically. PA

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Gallacher, 41, was arrested on Saturday, August 12, following an incident in Eton, Berkshire.

The Scot had been on her way to meet her children for a day out at Windsor Castle when she was stopped by officers from Thames Valley Police, the court heard.

She was banned from driving for two years on Monday and ordered to pay £85 in court charges and another £85 in a separate surcharge.

Gallacher was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work over the next year and told her driving ban could be reduced by six months if she takes part in a road safety course.

Slough Magistrates' Court was told she was seen driving erratically by witnesses in the town before officers tracked her parked BMW X4 using CCTV.

Police conducted a roadside breathalyser test which showed her alcohol level was at 106 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The Sky Sports presenter was charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle while her alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Gallacher, of Chapel Square, Virginia Water, appeared in the dock wearing black and spoke only to confirm her name, address and plea.

District Judge Lachhar described the charges as "very serious".

