Film and TV production spending in Scotland at new high

Paul O'Hare

Box office hit T2 Trainspotting and TV drama Outlander boost figures to almost £70m.

Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner starred in T2.
Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner starred in T2. PA

Spending on film and TV production in Scotland soared by more than 30% last year to a record high of almost £70m.

Box office hit T2 Trainspotting, starring Ewan McGregor, and TV drama Outlander boosted the figures by £16.7m on 2015.

Creative Scotland confirmed productions including The Wife, Calibre, The Etruscan Smile, In Plain Sight and The Loch were also responsible for total spending reaching £69.4m.

The organiser's screen director Natalie Usher said: "It is extremely encouraging to see the significant and continued rise in Scotland's production spend figures.

"The continued growth in production spend is testament to our world class talent, crews, facilities and award-winning locations."

Since 2007, spend has increased more than 200 per cent from £23m and is now at its highest ever level.

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon an additional £10m for the industry in the programme for government, bringing investment to £20m next year.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1396440-national-film-and-television-school-gets-new-glasgow-base/ | default

A dedicated screen unit will also be established within Creative Scotland to coordinate existing and new public sector investment and resources more effectively.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "These figures show Scotland's film and TV industry is stronger than ever. This is good news for our cultural story while bringing significant benefits to the wider economy.

"Production companies are attracted here because of our stunning locations and talented people.

"The additional investment announced this week will help consolidate this growth, enabling us to strengthen and better coordinate public sector support for the film and TV sector."

The figures were calculated using an accumulation of those supplied by the Scottish Locations Network, plus information from Creative Scotland's production enquiries database.

