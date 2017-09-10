Liam Gallagher criticised for tweets about brother Noel

The singer shocked fans after his big brother stole the show at the Manchester Arena.

Noel and Liam Gallagher have not performed together since 2009. PA

Liam Gallagher has shocked fans following a tirade against his big brother after Noel stole the show at the benefit concert to reopen the Manchester Arena.

Noel led the 14,000 crowd in a rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger, having told the audience to "keep on singing, because then we win".

However, brother Liam was not impressed by his sibling's efforts, restarting their long-standing feud via Twitter on Saturday night.

Noel Gallagher performed at the Manchester Arena on Saturday. PA

He wrote: "Don't buy into his PR stunt he doesn't give a f*** if the same thing had have gone of in Edinburgh he'd been up there like a shot ahem."

He added: "NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain't buying that he doesn't give a f***."

Noel received backing from a number of social media users who seemed unhappy with Liam's outburst.

Liam Gallagher is feuding with his brother. PA

One fan responded: "That's harsh don't say that... your brother is a good person I think" while Ryan Curran tweeted: "Poor form pal" and another, Ayranne wrote: "Love you Liam! But you have to... Get over it..."

Many had hoped Manchester's most famous band would reform for the event, but the concert seems to have prompted further acrimony.

Money raised will go towards paying for a permanent memorial to the 22 murdered on May 22.

Fans attended the concert in their thousands. PA

The Mancunian brothers, whose rowing led to Oasis' split back in 2009, have not played together since and have instead concentrated on their solo careers.

Liam had performed at the We Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford cricket ground organised by Ariana Grande after the bombing in June.

He had been playing at a festival in Nuremberg, Germany earlier in the day but arrived by private jet in time for a special guest performance.

He later tweeted another foul-mouthed rant at his brother for missing that gig.