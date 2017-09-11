YouTube star PewDiePie uses racial slur during video

The Swedish video blogger used the n-word during a live stream in a tirade.

Felix Kjellberg was dropped by Disney earlier this year for posting videos with anti-semitic content PewDiePie/YouTube

YouTube's biggest star who goes by the name PewDiePie has made a racial slur while live streaming a computer game.

In an expletive-laden tirade while playing the game Player Unknown Battlegrounds, the Swedish video blogger uses the n-word after becoming frustrated about a fellow player.

The YouTuber - whose real name is Felix Kjellberg - has made millions from his channel, which currently has more than 57 million subscribers.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old was dropped from his contract with Disney for repeatedly posting antisemitic jokes and images in his videos.

In one film in January of this year, Kjellberg showed two Indian men he paid to hold up a sign that says "Death to all Jews".

As well as attracting criticism, he also attracted a new following from white supremacists with his references to Nazis and antisemitic jokes.

After using the n-word in the live stream, Kjellberg then said: "I don't mean that in a bad way."