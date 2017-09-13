Rebel Wilson wins Australia's highest defamation pay out

The actress argued a string of articles by a publisher portrayed her as a serial liar.

Rebel Wilson has won the highest defamation pay out ever awarded in Australia.

The Australian actress won $4.5 million Australian dollars (£2.7m) after successfully arguing a series of magazine articles portrayed her as a serial liar.

Bauer Media claimed Wilson lied about her age, real name and some childhood events, even after it knew the allegations were false.

The Pitch Perfect star said this had led to her missing out on film roles.

The global media firm was ordered to pay the star damages, but Wilson has already said she will give the money away.

Judge John Dixon said: "The damage suffered by Miss Wilson warrants a substantial damages award to vindicate her and nail the lie.

"The allegations were based on information from a source who required payment and anonymity and whom the editor considered had an axe to grind."

He added the aggravated damages were justified due to Bauer Media's "unprecedented" global reach.

Wilson, who was in Britain, said on social media: "Am going through the full judgment in my defamation case with my lawyers and will make a statement later in the day."

Bauer Media had always denied the articles were defamatory and said in a statement on its website it was considering the judgement.