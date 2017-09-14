Serena Williams reveals first photos of her daughter

The tennis star posted images of her daughter on Instagram and announced her name.

serenawilliams/Instagram

Tennis star Serena Williams has posted the first photographs of her daughter on Instagram and announced the name of her first child.

As well as photos Serena also shared a series of videos capturing moments throughout her pregnancy through to her daughter's birth.

Announcing the baby's name the 35-year-old wrote "meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr", named after her fiance who is the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy by accident when she accidentally shared a picture publicly.

The world number one tennis star posted an image of herself on social media app Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks", before later deleting it.

But she later told how she had meant the picture to be kept as a personal memento, planning to officially announce the news days later.

The star previously said that she "definitely" plans to return to tennis after the birth of her child saying: "This is just a new part of my life. My baby is going to be in the stands, hopefully cheering for me and not crying too much."