  • STV
  • MySTV

Sampha crowned winner of Mercury Prize for Process album

ITV

Sampha has been crowned the winner of the Mercury Prize for his album Process.

Sampha has won the UK's most prestigious music award.
Sampha has won the UK's most prestigious music award. PA

Sampha has been crowned the winner of the Mercury Prize for his album Process.

The 12 acts vying for the album of the year prize were:

  • Alt-J - Relaxer
  • Blossoms - Blossoms
  • Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)
  • Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being
  • J Hus - Common Sense
  • Kate Tempest - Let Them Eat Chaos
  • Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone
  • Sampha - Process
  • Stormzy - Gang Signs and Prayers
  • The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension
  • The XX - I See You

The 2017 shortlist was hailed by nominees for its diversity, with Loyle Carner saying that the inclusion of artists such as Stormzy, Sampha and J Hus provided more positive role models for young people.

Arriving at the London event, the hip hop star described the shortlist as "wicked".

Loyle Carner described the Mercury shortlist as 'wicked'.
Loyle Carner described the Mercury shortlist as 'wicked'. PA

He continued: "It's wicked, one of the most important things is there are positive black men in the media, doing something creative and doing something special and that is something that cannot be overlooked and shouldn't be overlooked.

"People have been saying this year: 'Oh Mercury isn't as good as it was last year,' well I think it's fantastic and especially to have guys like Stormzy standing big and tall and proud and showing kids that are his age, kids that are younger, that they can amount to something and showing something positive.

"Everyone knows about it but they don't see it, so to see it right there is wicked."

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden also praised the shortlist as "true to what is going on".

Tom Ogden and his Blossoms bandmates.
Tom Ogden and his Blossoms bandmates. PA

He added: "I don't think there is anyone who is really missing out of it, who brought an album out and should be here who aren't.

"It's a good celebration of 12 great albums, the diversity shows what people are listening to now in 2017."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.