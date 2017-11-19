  • STV
  • MySTV

Morrissey: Spacey 'needlessly attacked' over allegations

ITV

Singer also claims actresses who spoke out about Harvey Weinstein were 'disappointed'.

Morrissey said Kevin Spacey had been 'needlessly attacked'
Morrissey said Kevin Spacey had been 'needlessly attacked' PA

Kevin Spacey has been "needlessly attacked" over allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, pop singer Morrissey has said.

The former Smiths frontman said that recasting Spacey in a new film following the allegations was "ridiculous", and said that many of the actresses who made allegations about disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein "knew exactly what was happening" and were "simply disappointed."

The singer made his provocative comments in an interview with a German newspaper.

Spacey has been hastily replaced in the forthcoming film All The Money In The World by actor Christopher Plummer, following a claim by actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey made sexual advances towards him in 1986, when he was 14.

Rapp claimed that Spacey, who at the time of the alleged incident was aged 26, placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him following a party at his apartment.

Spacey said he was "beyond horrified" by the allegation, adding that he does not remember the alleged incident - but offered an apology.

Spacey has said he was 'beyond horrified' at Rapp's allegation
Spacey has said he was 'beyond horrified' at Rapp's allegation PA

In his interview with Der Spiegel, Morrissey was asked what he thought about Spacey being replaced and he replied: "I think that's ridiculous. As far as I know, he was in the bedroom with a 14-year-old.

"Kevin Spacey was 26, the boy 14. In that case, you ask yourself where the parents of the boy were? You ask yourself whether the boy sensed what could happen.

"I don't know how things are with you, but I have never been in situations like these in my youth. Never.

"I was always aware of what could happen. If you're in somebody's bedroom, you need to be aware of where that could lead.

"Because of that, all of that doesn't seem very credible to me. To me it seems as if Spacey was needlessly attacked."

Following an investigation by the Old Vic, where Spacey was artistic director between 2004 and 2015, 20 further people have come forward to make allegations against him.

Several actresses have made allegations against film producer Weinstein
Several actresses have made allegations against film producer Weinstein AP

Questioned about actresses who went into hotel rooms with movie mogul Weinstein, Morrissey replied: "The people know exactly what is happening and they are playing along.

"Afterwards they find it embarrassing or they didn't like it. And then they turn it around and say 'I've been attacked, I've been surprised, I was dragged into the room'.

"But if everything had gone just fine and made possible a great career, they wouldn't talk about it.

"I hate rape. I hate sexual assault. I hate sexual situations that are forced upon someone.

"But in very many of these cases, you look at the circumstances and you think that the person, who is called a victim, is simply disappointed.

"In all the history of music and rock n roll, there there have been musicians who were sleeping with their groupies.

"If you go through the history, almost everybody is culpable to have slept with minors. Why not throw all of them in jail?"

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.