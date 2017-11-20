Peter Kay announces six more performances in Glasgow

Tickets for the first two nights of the stand-up show sold out in minutes.

Performance: Peter Kay is bring his show to Glasgow in 2018.

Peter Kay has added six new Glasgow shows to his tour schedule after high demand for tickets.

The award-winning comedian's original two dates at the SSE Hydro sold out in minutes.

Kay was set to perform for just two nights, on May 14 and 15, 2018.

Now, the star will also perform on May 18, 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25.

The addition came after the 20 dates that were announced for his UK tour sold out.

The Bafta winner will now perform on 80 nights across 2018 and 2019.

