First image of Kezia Dugdale on I'm a Celeb released

The former Scottish Labour leader has joined the show despite party backlash.

Australia: Kezia Dugdale in Queensland, Australia. Rex Features

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has arrived in Australia ahead of joining I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The MSP has made the decision to join the show despite not receiving the go-ahead from her party.

Dugdale, 36, has backtracked on her pledge to donate all outside fees to charity - saying she will donate her MSP's salary for the weeks she is away instead.

A source close to Dugdale said: "What a fantastic opportunity for Kez to speak about politics and Labour values on one of the most popular and watched TV shows in the UK.

"Everyone in the party knows Kez worked tirelessly as leader and held over 30 surgeries this year alone despite the pressure of being in the top job, and she has donated more than £20,000 to charity.

"She'll now be giving even more to charity, including her salary while she's away for a short while.

"She puts other politicians to shame with her work ethic and I'm sure there will be huge support for her from Scottish viewers while she's in the jungle."

