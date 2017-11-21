Likely Lads actor Rodney Bewes dies at age of 79

The actor, who was best known for his role in The Likely Lads, has died aged 79.

Rodney Bewes, pictured in 1968. PA

The actor Rodney Bewes, best known for his role in sitcom The Likely Lads, has died aged 79.

His agent confirmed the news in a Twitter post that paid tribute to Mr Bewes as "a true one off", adding: "We will miss his charm and ready wit."

Comedic actor Mr Bewes was born in Yorkshire and began to make his name by appearing in a of TV dramas.

It was his role as Bob Ferris in comedy The Likely Lads between 1964 and 1966 that turned him into a household name.

Mr Bewes reprised his role in the Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? in the 1970s.

He also had roles in Heartbeat and Doctor Who, though in recent years he was more focused on his stage career.

His death came a just a week before he would have turned 80.

Fans have been paying tribute on Twitter.