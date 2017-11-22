David Cassidy dies: Heartthrob passed away in Florida

Cassidy, who was hospitalised last week, died 'surrounded by those he loved'.

Cassidy was 67. PA

David Cassidy, the 70s heartthrob who shot to fame in the sitcom The Partridge Family, died on Tuesday. He was 67.

His representatives said Cassidy, who was hospitalised last week, died "surrounded by those he loved."

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," a statement read.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.

"Thank you for the abundance of love and support you have shown him these many years."

Cassidy in concert in 1974. PA

Doctors in Florida said last week the star, who enjoyed 1970s hits such as "How Can I Be Sure," needed of a liver transplant.

Cassidy revealed earlier this year he was fighting dementia and would stop touring, adding: "I want to focus on what I am... I want to love. I want to enjoy life."

In 2014, a judge sentenced Cassidy - who divorced his third wife last year and was recently declared bankrupt - to three months in rehab and five years' probation for drink-driving.