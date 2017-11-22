Dugdale: Joining I'm a Celebrity is not second job

The former Scottish Labour leader has entered the jungle despite party backlash.

Kezia Dugdale: In the jungle and in parliament. James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock/PA

Politician Kezia Dugdale says she will be receiving a fee for her time on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! but it "isn't a second job".

The MSP and former Scottish Labour leader, who is set to appear in the jungle, said she is giving the salary she will earn as a politician during her time away to charity.

As well as giving her wages for the time she is away to the Rock Trust homeless charity, she said she will donate some of her fee.

Dugdale told The Sun: "There's no doubt that I'm receiving a fee for this in return for being away for three weeks so I'm not suggesting for a second that the sums involved are in any sense small."

She added: "No, this isn't a second job, this is three weeks out of my work, because I've given my salary away.

"The minute I get back I'm going to go straight from the airport into the (Scottish) parliament and vote. There are no major pieces of legislation that I am going to miss.

"I will be interested to hear people's opinions on the world."

On giving some of her fee to charity, Dugdale said: "I haven't settled what portion... yet as there are lots of things I have to do like pay taxes."

Dugdale had been denied permission by political bosses to take part in the show.

It was announced on Tuesday the politician will not face suspension from her party over her appearance.

It comes after YouTube star Jack Maynard left the ITV show.

The brother of singer Conor Maynard has faced allegations of racism and homophobia in recent days after old tweets emerged online.

In a statement, his publicist confirmed he would be leaving the show after just over two days in order to be given the chance to defend himself against allegations.

They said Maynard agreed with the decision, which was "made by his representatives and ITV".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.