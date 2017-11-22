Signed first edition of Harry Potter book up for auction

The money raised will go to the Scottish Book Trust's reading and writing programmes.

Signed: The book is up for auction until December 1. Scottish Book Trust

A signed first edition copy of a Harry Potter book has been put up for auction as part of Book Week Scotland.

The bidding on the book was opened up to the public at midday on Wednesday and will be live until Friday, December 1.

The cash raised from the auction will support the Scottish Book Trust's reading and writing programmes.

The copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets has been signed by author JK Rowling and has a hologram sticker from her office proving its authenticity.

It is still in the original dust jacket, which has become slightly faded over the years. The book has a reserve price of £300.

Auction: A first edition signed copy is up for sale. Scottish Book Trust

Also up for auction is a commissioned portrait from former children's laureate Chris Riddell.

Riddell is known for his collaborative work with Neil Gaiman.

The winner of this auction will be invited to send a picture they would like him to create an artwork from along with instructions as to style.

In addition, literary agency Jenny Brown Associates is offering a one-on-one consultation meeting in Edinburgh for an unpublished writer to receive personal industry advice and expertise.

This offers a budding writer tips including how to get an agent and how to find a publisher.

