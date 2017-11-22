Police investigate second Spacey sexual assault claim

Kevin Spacey is understood to be under investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Kevin Spacey is facing allegations of sexual assault in London. PA

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is understood to be being investigated by British police over a second alleged sexual assault.

It is understood officers from the Metropolitan Police's child abuse and sexual offences command are looking into claims the House of Cards actor sexually assaulted a man in Lambeth in 2005.

The Met were already investigating an allegation of assault regarding Spacey against a different man in the same area in 2008.

The second allegation was made on Friday, police said.

The Met declined to identify the alleged attacker but said in a statement:

"On Wednesday, November 1, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service.

"It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth.

"On Friday, November 17 a further allegation was made about the same man.

"The allegations are of sexual assaults against a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth."

Broadway star Anthony Rapp claims Spacey made sexual advances to him when he was 14 PA

A series of accusations have been leveled against the American since fellow actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey tried to seduce him when he was 14.

In response to the claims, Spacey issued a post on Twitter in which he wrote that he did not remember the alleged incident and also announced he is living as a gay man.

Netflix suspended the production of House of Cards following the historical harassment allegations against Spacey.

Twenty people have also accused Spacey of "inappropriate behaviour" during his time working in a London's Old Vic theatre.

The theatre said none of the allegations had been verified, and that Spacey had not commented on them