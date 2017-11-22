  • STV
  • MySTV

Liam Gallagher named as headliner at 2018 TRNSMT festival

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Courteeners, Wolf Alice and J Hus will also appear at the event next summer.

Roll with it: Liam Gallagher will headline TRNSMT.
Roll with it: Liam Gallagher will headline TRNSMT.

Liam Gallagher has been announced as a headline act at next year's TRNSMT festival.

The former Oasis frontman will perform at the event in Glasgow Green on Saturday, June 30.

TRSNMT made the announcement on Wednesday along with three other acts on the bill.

The Courteeners, Wolf Alice and J Hus will also perform at the festival, which will run over two weekends next summer.

Geoff Ellis, the head of DF Concerts who run the festival, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to announce TRNSMT 2018's line-up.

"All four bands are testament to the brilliant British music scene right now and will offer an amazing day of music for TRNSMT fans on June 30.

"It's set to be a brilliant summer of music. We're bringing some of the best, world-class artists to Glasgow Green, with many more exciting announcements still to come."

Gallagher, who recently hit number one with his first solo album As You Were, will also be playing in Glasgow next month in a sell-out show at the SSE Hydro.

The 45-year-old was also in the city earlier this month to shoot his latest music video at King Tut's where he got his big break as part of Oasis.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1401638-liam-gallagher-spotted-in-glasgow-to-film-music-video/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.