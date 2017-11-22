Liam Gallagher named as headliner at 2018 TRNSMT festival

The Courteeners, Wolf Alice and J Hus will also appear at the event next summer.

Roll with it: Liam Gallagher will headline TRNSMT.

Liam Gallagher has been announced as a headline act at next year's TRNSMT festival.

The former Oasis frontman will perform at the event in Glasgow Green on Saturday, June 30.

TRSNMT made the announcement on Wednesday along with three other acts on the bill.

The Courteeners, Wolf Alice and J Hus will also perform at the festival, which will run over two weekends next summer.

Geoff Ellis, the head of DF Concerts who run the festival, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to announce TRNSMT 2018's line-up.

"All four bands are testament to the brilliant British music scene right now and will offer an amazing day of music for TRNSMT fans on June 30.

"It's set to be a brilliant summer of music. We're bringing some of the best, world-class artists to Glasgow Green, with many more exciting announcements still to come."

Gallagher, who recently hit number one with his first solo album As You Were, will also be playing in Glasgow next month in a sell-out show at the SSE Hydro.

The 45-year-old was also in the city earlier this month to shoot his latest music video at King Tut's where he got his big break as part of Oasis.

