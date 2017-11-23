Michelle McManus joins Superchoir for number one bid

She has joined 10 choirs to record a charity single in a bid to top Christmas charts.

Choirs with Purpose is made up of 10 choirs across the UK.

A supergroup made up of 10 choirs across the UK and a Pop Idol finalist are to release a cover of a Paul McCartney song as a charity single in a bid to make the Christmas number one.

'Choirs with Purpose', made up of 10 choirs including a Britain's Got Talent finalist and a choir that beat Justin Bieber to be 2015's Christmas number one, are to release their single 'Stand Together'.

Michelle McManus is the lead vocalist on the Christmas single 'Stand Together'. YouTube/Choirs With Purpose

Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, whose debut single made the Christmas top spot in 2004, is the lead vocals on Paul McCartney's 1984 'Frog Chorus' song.

The single brings 14,000 voices together to "sing for peace and unity".

A statement on the Choirs With Purpose website said that the single and subsequent album was made in response to "recent events which have threatened the peace and unity of our communities."

"[It] is all about hope in a time of uncertainty, division and conflict," it said.

Sir Paul McCartney has waived all royalties from the single sales so that proceeds could go to charities including One Love Manchester Appeal and Missing People.

Ms McManus said she was "delighted" to feature on the charity single in an article in the Evening Times.

"It's been another tough old year with tragedy after tragedy happening all around the world and somehow the words in this song, written more than 30 years ago, are as real today as they were then," she said.

"No matter what we all do, we should stand together and it has to be love over hate every single time."

MEET THE CHOIRS

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir

Made up of NHS staff in Lewisham and Greenwich, this choir made it to the Christmas Number One spot in 2015 with A Bridge Over You.

The choir was helped along to succeed after chart rival Justin Bieber tweeted his fans encouraging them to buy their single.

Since then, the choir has appeared at Glastonbury and performed at the FA Cup Final and has even signed to the same record label as Justin Bieber.

The Missing People Choir

This choir, made up of friends and family who have had someone they love go missing and staff and supporters from the Missing People charity, appeared on this year's Britain's Got Talent.

The choir was formed in 2014 to raise awareness about the charity by James Hawkins and Clare Cook, who have produced 'Stand Together'.

The Parrs Wood High School Harmony Group

The Manchester choir made up of young people from Parrs Wood High School released a cover of My Everything by Ariana Grande in response to the Manchester attack.

The aim was to raise funds for the victim's families and support with ongoing financial costs.

A number of children in the choir were also at the Manchester Arena concert.

They were later invited to perform with the star at the One Love Concertin Manchester.

The Anstee Bridge Choir is linked to a charity helping young people gain confidence through music. Anstee Bridge Choir

Anstee Bridge Choir

Based in Kingston Upon Thames, this choir is made up of past and present students, staff and volunteers at Achieving for Children, helping Year 11 students suffering from low self-esteem and a lack of confidence through music and creativity.

The Daniel Spargo-Maggs Foundation Choir

Daniel Spargo-Maggs Foundation

The young people in this choir were all friends, family or fellow students of Daniel Spargo-Mabbs who died after taking MDMA at the age of 16.

Since his death, his mother and father Tim and Fiona set up the DSM Foundation, a drug and alchohol education charity in his honour.

The charity now works with over 100 schools, colleges and community groups.

Games Maker Choir

Signed by Decca in 2012, The Games Maker Choir released a charity single called I Wish for You The World and entered the race for Christmas Number One culminating in a performance at BBC's Sports Personality of the Year.

They have since appeared at the Rugby World Cup, European Hockey Championships, BBC Sport Relief, Tour de France, and performed for Team GB and England Rugby.

Homelink Carers Choir

Made up of carers, volunteers and long-term supporters of the Homelink charity, a nurse-led day respite centre, which offers a weekly break for carers of up to 140 people every week.

The Lucy Lintott / MND Scotland Choir

All people singing in this choir have been touched by Motor Neurone Disease.

It is named after Lucy Lintott, the youngest MND patient in Scotland, who raised awareness of the condition in a BBC documentary.

Craig Stockton, CEO of MND Scotland, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to raise even more awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and for people affected by this disease to join together and show unity in the face of a devastating diagnosis."

Maggie's West London Choir

Maggie's is a charity which offers practical and emotional support for all people living with cancer and their family and friends.

Based within the grounds of Charing Cross Hospital, Maggie's West London Choir was formed in 2015 and includes centre visitors as well as friends, family, staff and volunteers.