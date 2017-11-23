Scottish Twitter finally gets to see Dugdale in the jungle

The Labour MSP had to crawl through fish guts in her first Bushtucker Trial.

Down under: Kezia Dugdale cuddled up to a koala before entering the show. REX

It finally happened. Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has entered the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here jungle.

The MSP was thrown straight into the deep end by having to her first Bushtucker Trial, the battle for 10 Downing Creek, before she had even met her fellow contestants.

The 36-year-old went head-to-head with fellow newbie, radio host Iain Lee.

Unfortunately for Dugdale she ended up Downing Creek without a paddle as Lee defeated her, sending the MSP to a separate camp with four fellow campers on basic rations.

The sight of the politician, who until two months ago was leading one of the nation's main political parties, crawling through fish guts named Sickola Sturgeon sent Scottish Twitter into raptures.

