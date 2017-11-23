Scottish Twitter finally gets to see Dugdale in the jungle
The Labour MSP had to crawl through fish guts in her first Bushtucker Trial.
It finally happened. Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has entered the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here jungle.
The MSP was thrown straight into the deep end by having to her first Bushtucker Trial, the battle for 10 Downing Creek, before she had even met her fellow contestants.
The 36-year-old went head-to-head with fellow newbie, radio host Iain Lee.
Unfortunately for Dugdale she ended up Downing Creek without a paddle as Lee defeated her, sending the MSP to a separate camp with four fellow campers on basic rations.
The sight of the politician, who until two months ago was leading one of the nation's main political parties, crawling through fish guts named Sickola Sturgeon sent Scottish Twitter into raptures.
Here's some of the best tweets:
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.