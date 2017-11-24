Uma Thurman says Weinstein does not 'deserve a bullet'

Earlier this month the actress said she was too angry to share her thoughts on the allegations.

Harvey Weinstein does not "deserve a bullet," actress Uma Thurman said on Thursday, suggested she is another victim of sexual harassment.

Earlier this month the "Kill Bill" star said she was too angry to share her thoughts on the allegations of sexual misconduct swirling around Hollywood.

Writing on Instagram, Thurman said: "HAPPY THANKSGIVING. I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.

"I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn't tell by the look on my face.

"I feel it's important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I'm glad it's going slowly - you don't deserve a bullet) - stay tuned."

When asked by a recent interviewer for a response to the women speaking out about their experiences of harassment, Thurman replied: "I think it's commendable."I have learned, I am not a child and I have learned that ... when I've spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.

"So I've been waiting to feel less angry. And when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."

Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne have all made allegations of harassment and assault against movie producer Weinstein, who has denied an "non-consensual sexual conduct."