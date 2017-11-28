Bruno Mars to play open-air concert at Glasgow Green
Tickets for the Scotland leg of his European tour will go on sale later this week.
Music superstar Bruno Mars is coming to Glasgow next summer as part of his European tour.
The Grammy award-winning performer will take to the stage at an open-air gig in Glasgow Green.
Tickets for the show - on Tuesday, July 10 - will go on sale on Friday.
Mars last performed in Glasgow at the SSE Hydro in April this year.
