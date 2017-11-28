Bruno Mars to play open-air concert at Glasgow Green

Tickets for the Scotland leg of his European tour will go on sale later this week.

Bruno Mars: The star was last in Glasgow in April.

Music superstar Bruno Mars is coming to Glasgow next summer as part of his European tour.

The Grammy award-winning performer will take to the stage at an open-air gig in Glasgow Green.

Tickets for the show - on Tuesday, July 10 - will go on sale on Friday.

Mars last performed in Glasgow at the SSE Hydro in April this year.

