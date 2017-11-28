  • STV
Former Coronation Street star admits sexual assault

ITV

Bruno Langley grabbed one woman by the crotch in a Manchester music venue.

Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley arrives at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley arrives at Manchester Magistrates' Court. Credit: PA

Ex-Coronation Street star Bruno Langley grabbed a woman by the crotch and touched a second victim on her "boobs and bum", a court heard as he admitted two counts of sexual assault.

Langley, 34, was drunk and in the Band on the Wall music venue in Manchester in the early hours of October 1 when he touched the two women, Manchester Magistrates' Court was told.

The actor who left the ITV soap in the wake of the allegations after playing Todd Grimshaw for more than a decade, the soap's first openly gay character, stood in the dock and pleaded guilty.

He also sexually touched two other women on the same night, but was not charged with offences concerning those women, Karen Saffman, prosecuting, told the court.

Langley, whose family members wiped back tears after his guilty pleas were entered, was told he could face a possible jail sentence.

But district judge Mark Hadfield asked for a probation report to be prepared on Tuesday before he decides whether he will sentence Langley or whether the case needs to be sent to Manchester Crown Court where the defendant could face a longer sentence.

Ms Saffman said the second woman told the first victim Langley had groped her "boobs and her bum".

The second woman also told police: "He grabbed me in the crotch. Quite a lot of pressure. This lasted for a couple of seconds."

Langley was also seen to go up to another woman, again a complete stranger and "grabbed her boobs and bum" and "grabbed the vagina" of a fourth woman.

Ms Saffman said he had not been charged with offences against two of the woman but the two incidents were "indicative of his behaviour" on the night.

