Jack Maynard takes 'full responsibility' following tweets

The I'm A Celebrity star allegedly made a 'rape joke' on his Twitter account.

YouTube: The star apologised after the tweets surfaced. ITV

YouTube star Jack Maynard has said he takes "full responsibility" after an old tweet emerged in which he allegedly joked about rape.

The internet personality, brother of singer Conor Maynard, said he felt "regret" over the reported post from six years ago and would never have made the comments if he had stopped to think how "stupid" they were at the time.

According to The Sun newspaper, a post from Maynard's account in November 2011, when he was in his mid-teens, read: "If you get me to 1,500 followers by tomorrow... I will kiss you... Most likely rape you though."

In a lengthy and apologetic statement stretching across four Twitter posts, the vlogger, now 23, wrote: "I have taken some time to reflect on the comments, tweets and ultimately my behaviour in the past, including a tweet sent in 2011 that is the subject of a story today...

"I was young, naive and stupid - but as I said previously, age is no excuse. My immaturity meant that I didn't stop for a second to think whether these comments would hurt or harm anyone - something I have learnt is entirely wrong.

"If I had just thought for a moment, about how stupid they were, I would never have sent them. Nothing can justify the language I used, there is no defence - I am truly sorry. My childish attitude back then is not a representation of my thoughts and feelings now.

"I take full responsibility and regret my mistakes. As an adult, I understand the effect my words have on people, whether I have a big or small platform to speak from. Again, I am so sorry to anyone I have offended or disappointed."

His comments come shortly after he returned suddenly from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, just days after the STV show's 2017 season kicked off.

It followed the emergence of previous tweets that prompted allegations of homophobia and racism.

In a video message addressing the reports, he told his followers: "I've tweeted some bad things, some horrible things, some pretty disgusting things that I'm just ashamed of.

"I never wanted to feel like I've let you guys down so much, with something so careless and inconsiderate to other people.

"I was young I was careless, I just wasn't thinking, this was back when I had just left school and I didn't know what I was doing.

"Growing up online is hard, all I can do is beg and encourage that you guys don't make the same mistake as well. Don't put anything online you wouldn't say to your mum."

