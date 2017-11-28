  • STV
  • MySTV

Jack Maynard takes 'full responsibility' following tweets

STV

The I'm A Celebrity star allegedly made a 'rape joke' on his Twitter account.

YouTube: The star apologised after the tweets surfaced.
YouTube: The star apologised after the tweets surfaced. ITV

YouTube star Jack Maynard has said he takes "full responsibility" after an old tweet emerged in which he allegedly joked about rape.

The internet personality, brother of singer Conor Maynard, said he felt "regret" over the reported post from six years ago and would never have made the comments if he had stopped to think how "stupid" they were at the time.

According to The Sun newspaper, a post from Maynard's account in November 2011, when he was in his mid-teens, read: "If you get me to 1,500 followers by tomorrow... I will kiss you... Most likely rape you though."

In a lengthy and apologetic statement stretching across four Twitter posts, the vlogger, now 23, wrote: "I have taken some time to reflect on the comments, tweets and ultimately my behaviour in the past, including a tweet sent in 2011 that is the subject of a story today...

"I was young, naive and stupid - but as I said previously, age is no excuse. My immaturity meant that I didn't stop for a second to think whether these comments would hurt or harm anyone - something I have learnt is entirely wrong.

"If I had just thought for a moment, about how stupid they were, I would never have sent them. Nothing can justify the language I used, there is no defence - I am truly sorry. My childish attitude back then is not a representation of my thoughts and feelings now.

"I take full responsibility and regret my mistakes. As an adult, I understand the effect my words have on people, whether I have a big or small platform to speak from. Again, I am so sorry to anyone I have offended or disappointed."

His comments come shortly after he returned suddenly from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, just days after the STV show's 2017 season kicked off.

It followed the emergence of previous tweets that prompted allegations of homophobia and racism.

In a video message addressing the reports, he told his followers: "I've tweeted some bad things, some horrible things, some pretty disgusting things that I'm just ashamed of.

"I never wanted to feel like I've let you guys down so much, with something so careless and inconsiderate to other people.

"I was young I was careless, I just wasn't thinking, this was back when I had just left school and I didn't know what I was doing.

"Growing up online is hard, all I can do is beg and encourage that you guys don't make the same mistake as well. Don't put anything online you wouldn't say to your mum."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.