Trailer released for new Avengers film shot in Scotland
The Hollywood production filmed key scenes in Edinburgh and Scottish Borders.
The first trailer for a new Marvel film shot in Scotland has been released.
Edinburgh was a key location in the filming of Avengers: Infinity War.
The film, which will be released in 2018, brought a host of superheros, including Captain America, the Incredible Hulk and Thor, to the capital earlier this year.
The village of St Abbs in the Borders was also on lockdown as fans flocked from near and far to get a glimpse of Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo as they filmed daytime scenes.
They then joined Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany for the overnight filming in Edinburgh.
The trailer shows a bearded Captain America, played by Chris Evans, lead the superhero squad including Spider-man and Iron Man, into battle in a bid to save New York from invasion.
The latest installation of the Marvel movie franchise is due for release in May 4, 2018.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.