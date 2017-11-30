ScotFest brings back the 90s with Boyzone and B*Witched
The family friendly music festival will take place at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.
Scotfest is bringing back the 90s with Boyzone and B*Witched performing at this year's festival.
The family friendly event, which was founded in 2007, is making its debut at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh on July 6 to 7.
Fellow 90s favourites East 17, Liberty X and Five have also been announced so far.
The Jacksons and 5 Star will also perform at the event.
The festival will include a children's zone, fairground and has space for those wishing to camp over the weekend.
More bands are to be announced in the coming months.
