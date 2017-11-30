ScotFest brings back the 90s with Boyzone and B*Witched

The family friendly music festival will take place at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.

Performer: Boyzone will headline at the festival. PA

Scotfest is bringing back the 90s with Boyzone and B*Witched performing at this year's festival.

The family friendly event, which was founded in 2007, is making its debut at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh on July 6 to 7.

Fellow 90s favourites East 17, Liberty X and Five have also been announced so far.

The Jacksons and 5 Star will also perform at the event.

The festival will include a children's zone, fairground and has space for those wishing to camp over the weekend.

More bands are to be announced in the coming months.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.